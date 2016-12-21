Part-time police officer, 68, let go ...

Part-time police officer, 68, let go by town files age discrimination suit

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: The Jersey Journal

POMPTON LAKES -- A police officer who worked part-time for the borough for 34 years has filed an age discrimination lawsuit after he was suddenly let go at the age of 68 and his position was filled by a younger officer. Edward Crowley, now 70, alleges in a lawsuit that in November 2014, Pompton Lakes Police Chief Moses Agosto told him he would not be reappointed to a position as a supplemental police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompton Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pequannock Township Public Library Oct '16 G Hawthorne 3
News Three more North Jersey residents arrested in b... Jul '16 The Punisher 1
News Kinnelon police thank neighbors for aid in atte... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Riverdale Resident 1
News Six from Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties ar... (May '13) Mar '16 Dhhh 10
supermarket (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mama16 1
Look at these idiots...oops--i mean immigrants (Jul '06) Feb '16 United states cit... 5
News 6 A And P-Owned Supermarkets May Close Soon, Re... (Oct '15) Oct '15 dick skinner 1
See all Pompton Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompton Lakes Forum Now

Pompton Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompton Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Pompton Lakes, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,901

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC