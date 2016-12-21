Part-time police officer, 68, let go by town files age discrimination suit

POMPTON LAKES -- A police officer who worked part-time for the borough for 34 years has filed an age discrimination lawsuit after he was suddenly let go at the age of 68 and his position was filled by a younger officer. Edward Crowley, now 70, alleges in a lawsuit that in November 2014, Pompton Lakes Police Chief Moses Agosto told him he would not be reappointed to a position as a supplemental police officer.

