Raging fire burns warehouse, minor injuries for 2 firefighters

Two firefighters had injuries described as not serious after fire severely damaged a building in a warehouse complex in Deerfield Beach. The fire on the 4100 block of North Powerline Road, north of Sample Road, was reported between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

