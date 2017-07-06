Michigan State Football: Lashawn Paulino-Bell makes way to campus
After suffering injuries in a jet-ski accident, Michigan State football incoming freshman Lashawn Paulino-Bell has made his way to campus. Less than three months ago, Michigan State football was hoping that injuries Lashawn Paulino-Bell suffered in a jet-ski accident wouldn't affect him long-term and he'd be able to join the Spartans over the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spartan Avenue.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,554,590
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,433
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Too Funny
|63,904
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|Dudley
|314,775
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jul 3
|Hollie Hopkins
|76
|FRIENDS rescue ranch in Broward County gives ho... (Oct '07)
|Jun 30
|HorseRescuer
|32
|Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09)
|Jun 30
|Lilly Moran
|276
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC