Judge orders release of critically ill woman from sheriff's custody
A mother who was stopped by deputies from visiting her critically ill daughter at the hospital is finally getting to see her again, her daughter's lawyers say. A Broward judge ruled Monday that the Broward Sheriff 's Office release 26-year-old Kristin Carare, under supervision at Broward North Medical Center, from its custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,552,817
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,887
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Hollie Hopkins
|76
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|weaponX
|314,757
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|zazz
|98,430
|FRIENDS rescue ranch in Broward County gives ho... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|HorseRescuer
|32
|Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09)
|Jun 30
|Lilly Moran
|276
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC