Judge orders release of critically il...

Judge orders release of critically ill woman from sheriff's custody

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A mother who was stopped by deputies from visiting her critically ill daughter at the hospital is finally getting to see her again, her daughter's lawyers say. A Broward judge ruled Monday that the Broward Sheriff 's Office release 26-year-old Kristin Carare, under supervision at Broward North Medical Center, from its custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,552,817
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,887
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 8 hr Hollie Hopkins 76
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 18 hr weaponX 314,757
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 23 hr zazz 98,430
News FRIENDS rescue ranch in Broward County gives ho... (Oct '07) Fri HorseRescuer 32
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) Jun 30 Lilly Moran 276
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,457 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC