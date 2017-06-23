Church puts 'Holy Grill' kitchen on w...

Church puts 'Holy Grill' kitchen on wheels to feed the homeless

The Holy Grill of St. Nicholas serves dinner at the St. Lawrence Homeless Day Chapel in Pompano Beach. They serve breakfast and dinner in three places throughout the week.

