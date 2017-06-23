Can't find a place to park? 'Smart' p...

Can't find a place to park? 'Smart' parking meters offer benefits

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Some South Florida cities, along with others across the nation, have done away with old-fashioned, coin only "lollipop" meters for devices that are much more clever - 'smart meters'. Some South Florida cities, along with others across the nation, have done away with old-fashioned, coin only "lollipop" meters for devices that are much more clever - 'smart meters'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min JRB 1,554,141
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,431
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 63,904
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr weaponX 314,773
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jul 3 Hollie Hopkins 76
News FRIENDS rescue ranch in Broward County gives ho... (Oct '07) Jun 30 HorseRescuer 32
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) Jun 30 Lilly Moran 276
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,906 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC