Woman forced into prostitution at Pompano strip club, police say
On her second day in the U.S., the young Brazilian woman was put to work at 4Play Gentlemen's Club in Pompano Beach, she told police. She was given a place to stay with a woman in Lake Worth, told she had bills to pay and forced to strip and engage in sex acts in the club's "Champagne Room," a police report said.
