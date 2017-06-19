Rev. John P. McLaughlin, 79

Rev. John P. McLaughlin, 79

Father John P. McLaughlin, 79, a priest of the Archdiocese of Miami returned to the Lord on June 14, 2017. Father John was born in Quincy, MA on January 9, 1938 to the late John and Helen McLaughlin.

