Pompano boat builder says South Flori...

Pompano boat builder says South Florida is ideal place to launch its new luxury living vessels

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Boston transplant Robert "Bob" Rowe believes Fort Lauderdale is the perfect launch pad for his new luxury living vessel, the Luxuria. On any given day, it's hard to miss the slew of pricey yachts bobbing along the city's waterways, many of them moored behind multimillion-dollar waterfront mansions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,545,251
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr John-K 314,610
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Democrat mom 63,770
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Thu valentinadigirolamo 73
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Wed FloridaResident 90
Fandezvous Fraud (Nov '16) Jun 13 AVOID! 8
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC