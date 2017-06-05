Pompano Beach man stabbed to death by his step-brother
Step-brothers Micheal Canning, 27, and Jermaine Joyner, 24, lived with their uncle in the 100 block of Southwest 14th Court in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. The stabbing occurred Tuesday night at their home when an argument over drugs escalated.
