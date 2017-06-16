Pompano Beach doctor arrested at his ...

Pompano Beach doctor arrested at his office, feds say

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A Broward County doctor is among four people arrested and federally charged with conspiring to illegally dispense pain killers and other controlled substances, authorities announced Friday. Ouw was arrested Thursday at his Pompano Beach office, Medical Center of North Broward, 38 NE 20th Ave., records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min obama muslim 1,545,261
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 46 min weaponX 314,610
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Democrat mom 63,770
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Thu valentinadigirolamo 73
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Wed FloridaResident 90
Fandezvous Fraud (Nov '16) Jun 13 AVOID! 8
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,004 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC