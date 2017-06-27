Police ID body found floating in Pompano Beach lake

Detectives are investigating how and when Hepburn Williams, 60, of Lauderdale Lakes, ended up in the body of water with his 2009 blue BMW sports wagon. Williams' body was found June 5 when somebody reported seeing a body face down in the lake near 2921 Center Port Court, said Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff 's Office.

