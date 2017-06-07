Orwell's 1984 Comes to Pompano Beach ...

Orwell's 1984 Comes to Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Outr Theatre Company is proud to announce the first production of its 2017/18 season will be George Orwell 's seminal dystopia 1984, adapted by Andrew White . This is Outr's sixth full season, and its first in its new home at the recently opened Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr RiccardoFire 1,546,248
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 63,802
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr weaponX 314,649
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 11 hr Kristin Krumrey 74
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,414
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Jun 14 FloridaResident 90
Fandezvous Fraud (Nov '16) Jun 13 AVOID! 8
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at June 19 at 3:48PM EDT

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC