Orwell's 1984 Comes to Pompano Beach Cultural Center
The Outr Theatre Company is proud to announce the first production of its 2017/18 season will be George Orwell 's seminal dystopia 1984, adapted by Andrew White . This is Outr's sixth full season, and its first in its new home at the recently opened Pompano Beach Cultural Center.
