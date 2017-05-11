Man's body, blue BMW found in Pompano...

Man's body, blue BMW found in Pompano Beach lake

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado that touched down in southwest Broward County on Monday just after 7 p.m. near Flamingo Road and Sheridan Street. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado that touched down in southwest Broward County on Monday just after 7 p.m. near Flamingo Road and Sheridan Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RiccardoFire 1,540,438
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Arnie for Prez 63,707
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 6 hr zazz 98,412
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) 6 hr ooooh 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 hr weaponX 314,482
Fandezvous? Mon Chris 3
Fandezvous Fraud (Nov '16) Mon Chris 7
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,770 • Total comments across all topics: 281,566,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC