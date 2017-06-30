Man recording kid at zoo confronted, ...

Man recording kid at zoo confronted, not charged

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area. Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Julia 1,553,975
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 51 min Into The Night 63,902
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr cpeter1313 314,772
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 16 hr zazz 98,430
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mon Hollie Hopkins 76
News FRIENDS rescue ranch in Broward County gives ho... (Oct '07) Jun 30 HorseRescuer 32
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) Jun 30 Lilly Moran 276
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC