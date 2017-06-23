Man accused of making bomb threat to ...

Man accused of making bomb threat to Pompano Beach mosque

29 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A Sunrise man who said he's being targeted by Muslims for converting to Judaism has been arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up a mosque. Shawkat Mzayek, 38, was taken into custody Thursday just hours after the Islamic Center of South Florida in Pompano Beach was evacuated as the Broward Sheriff 's Office conducted a search following the telephone threat.

