Man accused of making bomb threat to Pompano Beach mosque
A Sunrise man who said he's being targeted by Muslims for converting to Judaism has been arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up a mosque. Shawkat Mzayek, 38, was taken into custody Thursday just hours after the Islamic Center of South Florida in Pompano Beach was evacuated as the Broward Sheriff 's Office conducted a search following the telephone threat.
