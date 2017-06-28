Get ready Broward County! Wawa set to...

Get ready Broward County! Wawa set to open two stores in July

1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Broward County Wawa fans will soon be munching on Philly Cheesesteak hoagies when stores open in Davie and Pompano Beach in late July. The fast-growing convenience store chain with a cultlike following will open the stores simultaneously on July 27 at 10 a.m. at 6350 Stirling Road and 1 p.m. at 3601 N. Federal Highway.

Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

