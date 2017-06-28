Get ready Broward County! Wawa set to open two stores in July

Broward County Wawa fans will soon be munching on Philly Cheesesteak hoagies when stores open in Davie and Pompano Beach in late July. The fast-growing convenience store chain with a cultlike following will open the stores simultaneously on July 27 at 10 a.m. at 6350 Stirling Road and 1 p.m. at 3601 N. Federal Highway.

