Dover airman accused of sexually abus...

Dover airman accused of sexually abusing teen seeks pretrial release

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WMDT

A Dover Air Force Base airman charged with sexually abusing a teenage runaway is asking a federal judge to release him from pretrial detention so he can return to base. Twenty-one-year-old Akeem Beazer's attorney says his absence or failure to report for duty would result in him being declared AWOL and a warrant issued for his arrest as a deserter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min nanoanomaly 1,543,897
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 min Tennessee Flat-li... 63,765
Fandezvous Fraud (Nov '16) 9 hr AVOID! 8
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) 9 hr sane here 5
Coral Springs Music Emporium (Oct '12) 11 hr Musikologist 15
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... 13 hr OldCapt 14
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,490
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC