DNA technique leads to break in Coral...

DNA technique leads to break in Coral Springs homicide case

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Coral Springs police had a complicated and unwieldy case on their hands in 2011, after restaurant worker Michael Todd Hamilton, 31, was stabbed multiple times and died in his apartment. Out of hundreds of witnesses and persons of interest, more than 40 people had given detectives their DNA to compare to evidence left behind at the bloody crime scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,546,220
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 63,802
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr weaponX 314,649
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 8 hr Kristin Krumrey 74
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,414
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Jun 14 FloridaResident 90
Fandezvous Fraud (Nov '16) Jun 13 AVOID! 8
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at June 19 at 3:48PM EDT

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC