DNA links second man to Coral Springs...

DNA links second man to Coral Springs murder case, police say

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

After a six-year-long investigation, DNA recovered from spit and a juice bottle linked two men to the murder of a Coral Springs man, court documents say. Jason David Martinez, 28, of New York, was arrested there in October and extradited to Broward County in February on suspicion of committing the 2011 stabbing murder of Michael Hamilton, 31, of Coral Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min VetnorsGate 1,545,104
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 min John-K 314,609
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Well Well 63,769
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Thu valentinadigirolamo 73
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Wed FloridaResident 90
Fandezvous Fraud (Nov '16) Tue AVOID! 8
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Tue sane here 5
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC