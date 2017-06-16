DNA links second man to Coral Springs murder case, police say

After a six-year-long investigation, DNA recovered from spit and a juice bottle linked two men to the murder of a Coral Springs man, court documents say. Jason David Martinez, 28, of New York, was arrested there in October and extradited to Broward County in February on suspicion of committing the 2011 stabbing murder of Michael Hamilton, 31, of Coral Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.