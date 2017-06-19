Broward Rapper XXXtentacion Makes the...

Broward Rapper XXXtentacion Makes the XXL Freshman List

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Miami New Times

Each year, hip-hop magazine XXL releases its annual freshman list, a spotlight on up-and-coming rappers that inspires fierce debate among fans. Last year's list included two Florida entertainers, Carol City's Denzel Curry and Kodak Black of Pompano Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min TeaRumpster 1,548,148
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 5 hr zazz 98,419
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr NewsYTube 314,655
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,845
Tree removal Thu RRemington 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Thu MEGAN R 75
Grant R White Thu Just now 1
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC