Broward doctor illegally prescribed $10M worth of pain pills, feds say

An 84-year-old Broward County doctor accused of illegally distributing about $10 million worth of illegal pain pill prescriptions was released Wednesday after nearly a week in jail. Dr. Willem Ouw and his staff at his Pompano Beach medical office illegally issued prescriptions for more than 400,000 oxycodone pills, more than 16,000 amphetamine pills and 64,000 morphine pills, according to federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

