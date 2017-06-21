Broward doctor illegally prescribed $...

Broward doctor illegally prescribed $10M worth of pain pills, feds say

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

An 84-year-old Broward County doctor accused of illegally distributing about $10 million worth of illegal pain pill prescriptions was released Wednesday after nearly a week in jail. Dr. Willem Ouw and his staff at his Pompano Beach medical office illegally issued prescriptions for more than 400,000 oxycodone pills, more than 16,000 amphetamine pills and 64,000 morphine pills, according to federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-WY 1,547,164
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,832
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr NewsJune2017 YTube 314,651
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 11 hr King George 98,415
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jun 19 Kristin Krumrey 74
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Jun 14 FloridaResident 90
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at June 21 at 3:34PM EDT

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC