Author Releases New Fiction Set During World War II
A Pompano Beach-based author has released a new fiction novel which takes place during World War II. "The Tangled Web," by author Kenneth Ricklefs, tells the story of two World War II soldiers discovering a treasure which could change their lives forever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,539,514
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 min
|Hey Hey Hey Ralph...
|314,472
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|Hey Hey Hey Ralph...
|63,679
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|18 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|zazz
|98,406
|Can anyone recommend a cheap weekly or monthly ...
|Sat
|Chitown Lady
|1
|Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo...
|Sat
|Chitown Lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC