Airman Accused of Sex Abuse of Teen Seeks Pretrial Release

A Dover Air Force Base airman charged with sexually abusing a teenage runaway is asking a federal judge to release him from pretrial detention so he can return to base. Twenty-one-year-old Akeem Beazer's attorney says his absence or failure to report for duty would result in him being declared AWOL and a warrant issued for his arrest as a deserter.

