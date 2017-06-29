Accused conspirators in courthouse escape due to appear before judge Friday
Six of the nine people charged with helping plan and carry out last summer's shocking escape from a Broward courtroom by a Davie murder suspect are due to appear Friday before the same judge who was on the bench when it happened. Dayonte Resiles, 22, is facing a charge of first degree murder in the 2014 stabbing death of Jill Halliburton Su, a Davie woman whose body was discovered in the bathroom of her home in the gated WestRidge development off Nob Hill Road, a mile south of Interstate 595.
