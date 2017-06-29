Accused conspirators in courthouse es...

Accused conspirators in courthouse escape due to appear before judge Friday

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Six of the nine people charged with helping plan and carry out last summer's shocking escape from a Broward courtroom by a Davie murder suspect are due to appear Friday before the same judge who was on the bench when it happened. Dayonte Resiles, 22, is facing a charge of first degree murder in the 2014 stabbing death of Jill Halliburton Su, a Davie woman whose body was discovered in the bathroom of her home in the gated WestRidge development off Nob Hill Road, a mile south of Interstate 595.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,551,533
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr weaponX 314,714
Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13) 20 hr just wondering 28
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,429
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed Common Sense 63,861
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Jun 27 BECHT is a rodent 151
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Jun 24 Erika 91
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,622 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC