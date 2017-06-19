84-year old Broward County doctor charged with conspiracy to dispense Oxycodone
An 84-year-old Broward County doctor has been charged with illegally dispensing oxycodone, and prosecutors are seeing to seize his condo in Pompano Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Henry
|1,546,172
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|ORLY
|63,801
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|weaponX
|314,649
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Kristin Krumrey
|74
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,414
|Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16)
|Jun 14
|FloridaResident
|90
|Fandezvous Fraud (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|AVOID!
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC