This promising bank sold itself by acting like a buyer
Stonegate Bank in Pompano Beach, Fla., decided to sell itself after informally gauging interest from potential buyers and making some demands of the finalist. At the request of CEO David Seleski, the $3.2 billion-asset company conducted a "soft market check" last fall that eventually led to an agreement to sell to Home BancShares in Conway, Ark.
