Southeast Florida is home to most startup activity in US, report says
Cheerleaders of South Florida's entrepreneurial community, rejoice: the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area has the highest level of startup activity in the country, says a new study that tracked entrepreneurial activity nationwide throughout 2016.
