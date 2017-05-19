Some South Florida cities consider al...

Some South Florida cities consider allowing corporate logos on public places

Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Parts of Pompano Beach could soon be brought to you by corporations looking to get their name out front - think BB&T City Hall or IMAX Pier. The city is the latest South Florida government to consider selling naming rights or exclusive product placement on city properties.

