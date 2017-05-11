Pompano Beach Cultural Center Debuts ...

Pompano Beach Cultural Center Debuts With "Shipwrecked of Reason" Cuban Art Exhibit

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Miami New Times

This week, the newly built Pompano Beach Cultural Center will honor that impact with "Shipwrecked of Reason: Half a Century in Cuban Art." The show, on loan from the Cuban government and curated by Isabel Mara Prez Prez, features the work of 20 contemporary Cuban artists working in a diverse range of media from the past 50 years.

