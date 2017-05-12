Opioid epidemic subject of town hall Saturday in Pompano Beach
A presentation and panel of speakers from law enforcement, treatment providers, disease experts, first responders, doctors, charities and hospitals will be available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,530,226
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|2 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Lauderdale-by-the-Sea: Portal to the beach to r... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|Kushner KKK Mohels
|42,363
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,196
|Razing the bar: SouthFlorida.com (May '07)
|Thu
|eoneil36
|43
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,400
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Thu
|bobpopbob
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC