NEWS Sigma Plastics buys BJK Flexible...

NEWS Sigma Plastics buys BJK Flexible Packaging

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Plastics News

BJK Flexible Packaging adds capacity of 45 million pounds of blown film and customers in a range of end markets, including food packaging. Sigma Plastics Group, already the largest privately owned film extrusion group in North America, is expanding again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min The Political Axe 1,529,012
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr John-K 314,188
News Lauderdale-by-the-Sea: Portal to the beach to r... (Jul '07) 12 hr Iqizous 42,362
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress 17 hr Roger T Woods 7
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Tue zazz 98,399
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mon gicardillo 70
News Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08) May 8 chill 21
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC