Kodak Black in court for sentencing today

Barring any delays, the rapper from Pompano Beach is expected to learn how much of a price he'll pay after a judge ruled April 26 he violated the terms of his house arrest. Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, has been in the Broward Main Jail in downtown Fort Lauderdale since Feb. 28 - when he was arrested in court during a hearing into the violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.