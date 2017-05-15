Heroin Deaths Spike as Pills Harder t...

Heroin Deaths Spike as Pills Harder to Find

As South Florida comes to grips with an opioid epidemic, many who've been down the path to heroin addiction recall the same first step: abuse of prescription pain killers. "It's the same pattern with almost 99 percent of the people we see here," said Marc Romano, director of medical services for Delphi Behavioral Health, which owns Ocean Breeze Recovery in Pompano Beach.

