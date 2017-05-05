Gunman in Spider-Man hoodie holds up 7-Eleven, police say
Video released Friday by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows a customer at the store that is just north of East Atlantic Boulevard run out as soon as the gunman approaches the counter. Video released Friday by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows a customer at the store that is just north of East Atlantic Boulevard run out as soon as the gunman approaches the counter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Teaman
|1,526,214
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|2 hr
|ME JULIO
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|314,082
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Coral Springs (Dec '15)
|11 hr
|jimeneznm
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|efweb
|69
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|zazz
|98,394
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|23 hr
|Jonathan
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC