Florida Senate approves claim for Broward teen injured trying to board bus
A Broward teenager who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being dragged by a county transit bus he was trying to board won the support of the Florida Senate on Monday to receive the full $850,000 settlement his attorneys had negotiated with the county. The Senate voted 36-1 in favor of the claims bill for Jerry Cunningham, which the House had previously approved.
