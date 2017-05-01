Florida Senate approves claim for Bro...

Florida Senate approves claim for Broward teen injured trying to board bus

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A Broward teenager who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being dragged by a county transit bus he was trying to board won the support of the Florida Senate on Monday to receive the full $850,000 settlement his attorneys had negotiated with the county. The Senate voted 36-1 in favor of the claims bill for Jerry Cunningham, which the House had previously approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Grey Ghost 1,524,716
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr ThomasA 314,039
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 16 hr zazz 98,390
Roof Sun Michael Myers 1
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Sun Malachi Calvin 6
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Apr 28 bgarrett 263
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at May 01 at 3:57PM EDT

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC