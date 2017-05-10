Fired financial adviser robbed banks wearing 'old man' mask, feds say
Surveillance video shows Sheyla Veronica White hitting herself in the head with a piece of a broken sprinkler. She was accused of worker's compensation fraud in July 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,528,915
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,187
|Lauderdale-by-the-Sea: Portal to the beach to r... (Jul '07)
|8 hr
|Iqizous
|42,362
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|12 hr
|Roger T Woods
|7
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|zazz
|98,399
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mon
|gicardillo
|70
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 8
|chill
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC