Del. airmen plead not guilty to child sexual abuse

Saturday May 6

Two airmen stationed at Dover Air Force Base have pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a teenage runaway they allegedly harbored on base. Twenty-five-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia and 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, entered the pleas and waived reading of an indictment at their arraignments Thursday.

