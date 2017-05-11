Del. airmen plead not guilty to child sexual abuse
Two airmen stationed at Dover Air Force Base have pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a teenage runaway they allegedly harbored on base. Twenty-five-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia and 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, entered the pleas and waived reading of an indictment at their arraignments Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,528,845
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 min
|silly rabbit
|314,187
|Lauderdale-by-the-Sea: Portal to the beach to r... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|Iqizous
|42,362
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|11 hr
|Roger T Woods
|7
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|zazz
|98,399
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mon
|gicardillo
|70
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|Mon
|chill
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC