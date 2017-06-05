Customer fatally shot by auto shop owner after argument over repairs, deputies say
A dispute between an auto shop owner and a customer turned fatal when the owner shot and killed the man Friday morning, according to Broward Sheriff's Office detectives. William Mann, 52, owner of Cardell's Auto Body in Pompano Beach, got into an argument with 28-year-old Richard Buchanan over repairs made on Buchanan's Lexus.
