Curtain Call Playhouse Receives a Proclamation from the City of Pompano Beach
On May 9th, 2017, Curtain Call Playhouse was honored with a Proclamation from the City of Pompano Beach on the occasion of their 20th Anniversary. Kris Coffelt, Founder and Artistic Director of Curtain Call Playhouse, Pompano Beach's longest running professional theatre, accepted the Proclamation from Pompano Beach's Mayor Lamar Fisher at the city's commission meeting.
