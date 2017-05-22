Construction work begins for new Pompano Beach pier
Pompano's pier hasn't been fully operational since Hurricane Sandy swept through in 2012, but its replacement will be an unparalleled pier experience, city leaders promise. Pompano's pier hasn't been fully operational since Hurricane Sandy swept through in 2012, but its replacement will be an unparalleled pier experience, city leaders promise.
