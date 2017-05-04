Clerk's jaw broken, car stolen in rob...

Clerk's jaw broken, car stolen in robbery at Pompano convenience store

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The wires that held Amirul Islam's broken jaw together were removed Wednesday, two weeks after the sheriff's office says a stranger punched him and stole his car from outside his convenience store job in Pompano Beach. "I never saw him," Islam, 31, said Thursday while back at work at Kwik Stop, at 110 NW 15th St. near North Dixie Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grumpy 1,525,703
Review: Autism Monarch Behavior Analysis LLC 1 hr Lamont 1
News Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08) 3 hr Diffeferent from you 3
News Four S. Florida Men Charged in Multi-Million Do... (Oct '08) 5 hr op greylord 39
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Wed ThomasA 314,048
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,392
Boca Raton Music Thread (Oct '13) Tue Musikologist 9
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC