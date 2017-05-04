Clerk's jaw broken, car stolen in robbery at Pompano convenience store
The wires that held Amirul Islam's broken jaw together were removed Wednesday, two weeks after the sheriff's office says a stranger punched him and stole his car from outside his convenience store job in Pompano Beach. "I never saw him," Islam, 31, said Thursday while back at work at Kwik Stop, at 110 NW 15th St. near North Dixie Highway.
