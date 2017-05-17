Broward releases construction dates f...

Broward releases construction dates for long-awaited school bond program

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Superintendent Robert Runcie said construction for the first projects in the five-year program would start in the summer of 2015. But construction has yet to start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min John Galt 1,533,160
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr silly rabbit 314,260
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) 10 hr Spotted Girl 95
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) 12 hr ClaytonJacker 42
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... 15 hr Hidden Lesson 1
News Feds raid Florida Career College campuses (Oct '07) 19 hr Tam 365
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 21 hr zazz 98,402
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at May 19 at 3:28AM EDT

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC