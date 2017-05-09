Assault rifles are piling up at stores

Assault rifles are piling up at stores

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

JANUARY 16: Dr. Gary Lampert , a co-owner of the National Armory gun store, helps Richard Fuller as he looks to buy a National Armory AR-15 Battle Entry Assault Rifle on January 16, 2013 in Pompano Beach, Florida. POMPANO BEACH, FL - JANUARY 16: Dr. Gary Lampert , a co-owner of the National Armory gun store, helps Richard Fuller as he looks to buy a National Armory AR-15 Battle Entry Assault Rifle on January 16, 2013 in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 24 min YTube 1,533,396
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 314,264
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) 19 hr Spotted Girl 95
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) 21 hr ClaytonJacker 42
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... Thu Hidden Lesson 1
News Feds raid Florida Career College campuses (Oct '07) Thu Tam 365
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Thu zazz 98,402
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at May 19 at 6:12PM EDT

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,546 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC