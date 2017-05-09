Assault rifles are piling up at stores

JANUARY 16: Dr. Gary Lampert , a co-owner of the National Armory gun store, helps Richard Fuller as he looks to buy a National Armory AR-15 Battle Entry Assault Rifle on January 16, 2013 in Pompano Beach, Florida. POMPANO BEACH, FL - JANUARY 16: Dr. Gary Lampert , a co-owner of the National Armory gun store, helps Richard Fuller as he looks to buy a National Armory AR-15 Battle Entry Assault Rifle on January 16, 2013 in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.