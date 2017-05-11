110-year-old man celebrates birthday in Parkland
Every day, the Parkland resident does calisthenics, reads and quotes "The Godfather." He has his original teeth, runs a library in the senior living community where he lives and makes sure to stay up on the news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 min
|zazz
|98,396
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,527,192
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|314,095
|Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07)
|Sat
|Jericho High Scho...
|160
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Coral Springs (Dec '15)
|May 5
|jimeneznm
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 5
|efweb
|69
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC