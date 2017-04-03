Wilfred "Bing" Maly

Wilfred "Bing" Maly

MIDDLETON, Wis./POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Wilfred "Bing" Maly, age 96, of Middleton and Pompano Beach, FL, died on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center.

