Uber expands food delivery service th...

Uber expands food delivery service throughout Broward

San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc.'s food delivery service UberEats this week announced its expansion to six more cities in Broward County: Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Margate, Parkland, Pompano Beach and Tamarac.

