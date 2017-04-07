Uber expands food delivery service throughout Broward
San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc.'s food delivery service UberEats this week announced its expansion to six more cities in Broward County: Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Margate, Parkland, Pompano Beach and Tamarac.
