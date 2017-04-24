Two days out of joint, Lauderdale bank robber strikes again
Mary Beth Stapleton is charged with robbing the Sun Trust Bank, 1409 E. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. When Mary Beth Stapleton came home to Fort Lauderdale last week after yet another stint in prison for bank robbery, her family again hoped that she could get her life on track.
