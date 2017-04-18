Topping $10B in assets, bank in new w...

Topping $10B in assets, bank in new world

The past month has been the most strenuous of his life, John Allison, chairman of Home BancShares, told stockholders Thursday at the bank's annual shareholders meeting in Conway. First, the bank began meeting with a new set of regulators to go over Home BancShares' finances after it crossed $10 billion in assets earlier this year.

