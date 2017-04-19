The City of Pompano Beach Announces R...

The City of Pompano Beach Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for The...

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The City of Pompano Beach is delighted to announce that the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Pompano Beach Cultural Center and Library will take place on Thursday, May 11th at 5:30pm. Following the ceremony, the venue will be open to the public to view the world premiere Cuban art exhibit, Shipwrecked of Reason: Half a Century in Cuban Art.

